Woman held with grenades was carrying them for militants: J&K police

Srinagar, Nov 14 (IANS) The woman who was arrested with 20 grenades on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday was carrying the consignment for militants, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the arrested woman, identified as Asiya, was working for the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and was carrying the consignment of grenades from Kupwara to Srinagar.

Police said two overground workers have also been arrested on the leads obtained during the investigation following the arrest of the woman.

Belonging to Khunmoh area of Srinagar district, the woman’s father was a militant who was killed in Srinagar 20 years ago.

–IANS

sq/pgh/bg