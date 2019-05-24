Woman injured in Pakistan shelling in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, May 30 (IANS) Pakistani troopers resorted to indiscriminate shelling from across the line of control (LoC), leaving a woman injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday evening.

A woman, identified as Hanifa, belonging to Baghyal Dara village in Poonch district near the LoC, was injured late last evening when Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked, indiscriminate shelling on defence and civilian facilities, police sources said.

The injured woman was shifted to a local hospital, where doctors referred her to district hospital in Poonch.

“Indian positions responded effectively to Pakistan shelling,” police sources said.

–IANS

