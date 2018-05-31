Woman injured in Pakistani shelling dies

Jammu, June 6 (IANS) A 55-year-old woman injured in Pakistani shelling on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir last month succumbed to critical injuries here on Wednesday, police said.

Darshana Devi of Arnia area had suffered critical mortar splinter injuries on May 21. She died in the government medical college hospital here.

A doctor at the hospital said: “Mortar splinters had pierced her chest and caused liver laceration and impacted her kidneys. Despite our best efforts, she could not be saved.”

–IANS

