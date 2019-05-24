Woman jumps from sixth floor, dies

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A woman who married only last month on Monday allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment located in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. when the neighbours heard a loud thud and saw the deceased, Ankita, lying in pool of blood on the road.

Ankita was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

Ankita married Mukesh Pandey last month, the officer said.

An SDM enquiry has been initiated into the matter and her husband is being interrogated, Singh said. “She had a heated argument with her husband yesterday,” he added.

