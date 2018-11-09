Woman killed, daughter injured in Delhi’s accident

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) A woman died and her minor daughter suffered critical injuries after a speeding car jumped off the divider of the opposite road and hit their car on a flyover in west Delhi, police said on Saturday, adding the accused driver has been arrested.

“The accident occurred on Friday around 11.50 p.m. when the deceased identified as Poonam Sardana, 38, along with her husband Vimal Sardana, daughter Chetanaya Sardana, 13, and another family member was returning to their residence in Adarsh Nagar from south Delhi’s Chattarpur temple,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj said.

“Vimal Sardana informed the local police about the accident,” she said.

“When they reached the Punjabi Bagh flyover in their Mahindra Quanto car, a speeding Maruti Suzuki S-Cross coming from opposite road, jumped off the divider and hit the side of their car. Poonam was declared brought dead at the nearby hospital, while her daughter Chetanaya is undergoing treatment,” Bhardwaj said.

“The accused driver identified as Shivani Malik,22, is a resident of Ghaziabad. She was booked for rash and negligent driving. She works in a Noida-based saloon and was going to a club in Gurugram with her friend. She was found drunk,” said the DCP.

