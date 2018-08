Yangon, Aug 14 (IANS) A 40-year-old woman has been killed in a shooting incident in Myanmar’s Mandalay city, media reported on Tuesday.

A bike-borne gunman attacked a couple on a bike on Monday. When he failed to snatch the woman’s purse, he shot at them, Xinhua news agency reported.

The woman was hit on the head and she died on the spot. Her husband was hit on his left chest and is critical.

The incident occurred in the Chanmyathazi town.

–IANS

in/