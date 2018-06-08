Woman, lover arrested in Bengal for killing youth

Kolkata, June 8 (IANS) A married woman and her lover were arrested on Friday for allegedly being involved in the kidnap and murder of a youth in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said.

According to locals, deceased Ajay Kar, 25, was also involved in an extra-marital affair with the woman for the last few months.

“A housewife, named Sakhi Chakraborty, and her lover Biswajit has been arrested from North 24 Parganas district’s Ashoknagar in a case of murder of a local youth, whom they knew from before,” said an officer from Ashoknagar police station.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the family members of Kar lodged a complaint of him being missing since morning. His body was found on Wednesday night, police said.

Kar’s family members claimed the relation between him and Chowdhury deteriorated recently after he did not agree to her marriage proposal and she kidnapped and killed him with the help of her other lover Biswajit.

They demonstrated with the dead body outside the police station on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the two accused.

“She asked my son to get married to her but he refused. She was also had an affair with another person. We suspect both of them killed my son,” said Kar’s mother.

“The duo has been arrested on the basis of complaint lodged by the deceased’s family. We are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the reason of his death,” police added.

–IANS

mgr/vd