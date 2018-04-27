Woman official shot dead during demolition in Himachal

Shimla, May 1 (IANS) A woman Assistant Town and Country Planner was shot dead and a labourer injured on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district by a guest house owner over the demolition of an illegal structure, police said.

Narayani Guest House owner Vijay Kumar allegedly fired two rounds in the air as employees began the demolition drive in Dharampur area following Supreme Court directions.

A stray bullet hit Shail Bala, killing her on the spot, a police official told IANS. Labourer Gulab Singh received gunshot injury in the abdomen.

Sanjya Negi, a Sub-Divisional Officer of Electricity Department, had a narrow escape.

The district administration officials were removing illegal structures in 13 hotels and resorts in Kasauli area.

The Supreme Court on April 17 ordered the demolition of illegal constructions at several hotels and resorts, saying the life of people cannot be endangered for making money.

The court observed that the illegal constructions had put the city in danger, causing landslides, and ordered the demolition of such constructions.

