Woman principal of Pune school killed in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 2 (IANS) A woman principal, Savinder Kaur, of a Pune-based school was killed in an alleged property dispute, here on Sunday, the police said.

Kaur, a resident of an upscale area of Palam Vihar, had come home on summer vacation and was staying with her family, comprising husband Sukhbir Singh and son Prabsharan Singh.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Shamsher Singh, on Sunday, when Prabsharan was returning from work, he received a panic-stricken call from his mother. He immediately called his father but Sukhbir was out for some work.

“After receiving Savinder’s call, Prabsharan rushed and reached home at 7.50 p.m. He knocked at the door of her bedroom on the first floor of the bungalow. But it was locked from inside. While he was beating the door, Sukhbir too returned home at 8 p.m.” Singh said.

They broke the door and found Kaur lying unconscious on the sofa with two blunt injuries on her head. They immediately informed the police who took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, said Singh.

The post-mortem report confirmed the injuries as cause of death, he said.

According to the police, Sukhbir claimed of a property dispute, which is in the court, with brother Jasprit Singh. Sukhbir also told the police that he suspected role of Jasprit, his wife Prity Kaur, and their daughter Paramjeet in the murder.

The deceased, earlier a head mistress in a private school in Gurugram in 2000, had gone abroad. On her return to India some four years ago, she joined a reputed school in Pune.

–IANS

str/rs/pcj