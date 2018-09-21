Woman shot dead in US city

Washington, Sep 25 (IANS) A woman was shot dead in the US city of Boston, leading to an extensive manhunt for her estranged husband who had allegedly chased her in a motor vehicle before the deadly attack.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz identified Allen Warner, 47, the woman’s “soon to be ex-husband”, as a person of interest in the shooting which took place on Monday evening on Main Street in Marshfield, reports The Boston Globe daily.

Warner is “considered armed and dangerous”, Cruz told the media on Monday night.

Cruz asked for the public’s help in finding Warner, who the police believe was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Corolla with a Massachusetts license plate.

The woman, believed to be in her late 30s, was taken to South Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound, where she was pronounced dead.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, authorities said.

