Woman strangulates six-year-old stepson to death

Kaushambhi (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 7 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her six-year-old step son to death in Pipri area of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, police said.

The crime took place in Pipri area on Thursday.

The arrested woman was identified as Minta Devi, the wife of Chandan Pasi and resident of Giriya Khalsa village.

Additional SP Ashok Kumar said that the matter came to light when the body of a six-year-old, Arun Kumar, was found inside his home in the village.

A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered at Pipri police station.

The post mortem report of the minor revealed strangulation as the cause of death after which the police interrogated Minta Devi and she finally confessed to having killed the minor boy out of jealousy.

Police sources said that Minta had left her first husband – with whom she had two kids – six years ago and had later married Pasi.

Even after four years into the marriage, she had no child with him.

Arun was Chandan’s only child from his first wife who died around four years ago. She was jealous of the boy and decided to eliminate him.

–IANS

amita/vd