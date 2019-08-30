Woman stripped naked, beaten in Gurugram police station

Gurugram, Sep 4 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly held captive in DLF phase-1 police station in Gurugram for nine hours and brutally beaten by policemen after being stripped naked.

The incident come to light on Wednesday after people of northeastern states living in Gurugram and Delhi and some NGO members protested before Gurugram Police Commissioner Mohamad Akil. Following strong protests, the police commissioner has sent four policemen including SHO of the police station on leave.

The victim and her husband claimed that the police personnel beat her on her private parts leading to injuries that left her unable to stand.

The victim is employed as a domestic help in a house in H-block of the upscale DLF phase-1. The house owner had levelled allegations of theft against her and two other domestic helps on Tuesday.

“Following her complaint, the investigating officer Madhubala (ASI) called her to appear in police station. When she reached the police station, the cops took her to a room and removed all clothes from her body and beat her brutally with belts and batons. They forced her to accept the crime which she did not commit,” said her husband.

Her husband called the northeast helpline number seeking help. Following this, over 200 people of northeastern states assembled in the police station on Wednesday afternoon and demanded strong action against the offending police personnel.

“We have demanded strong action against four police personnel including two women officials who brutally assaulted her at the behest of area ACP and DCP Sulochana Gajraj,” the victim’s husband alleged.

–IANS

