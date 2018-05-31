Woman, two kids killed in Agra road accident

Lucknow, June 1 (IANS) A woman and two children returning from the Vaishno Devi shrine following a birthday ritual, were killed in a road accident in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The accident took place at the Etmadpur Toll Plaza when the driver of their Innova car lost control, hit a divider and the car turned turtle. Prima facie it appeared the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

There were two families returning from the Jammu shrine when the accident took place in which five others were also injured.

The family from Faridnagar here was that of Vijay Singh, who had gone to the shrine to celebrate the birthday of his five-year-old son Arjit. He was accompanied by his friend Rajesh’s family.

The families were headed home to Lucknow, when the accident struck and Arjit, along with Rajesh wife and their daughter Diksha were killed on the spot.

–IANS

