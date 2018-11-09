Woman with 20 grenades detained in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) A woman who was carrying 20 grenades was detained by police on Tuesday on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

“Acting on specific information that an overground worker of the militants was coming from Baramulla to Srinagar with ammunition, a check-post was set up in Lawaypora area,” a police officer said.

“A vehicle was stopped for checking and the woman was found carrying 20 grenades in a bag. She has been detained for questioning,” the officer said.

–IANS

