Woman’s body found in drain, daughter missing

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The body of a 23-year-old woman, who had gone missing along with her six-month-old daughter, was found floating in a drain here early on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Sonika Singh Negi has been sent for post-mortem. The police are searching for the daughter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said the body was spotted in the Najafgarh drain near Dwarka Sector 16. Her husband Pawan had reported a day earlier that she had gone missing.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, she lived with her husband in a rented accommodation in Najafgarh, the officer said.

The husband told the police that she had not been speaking much for the past few days as they were having problems in their relationship.

“On Monday, when I returned home after work, I was informed by our landlord that my wife along with our daughter had left the house at about 11 a.m.,” Pawan told the police.

“The husband said he contacted his relatives in Delhi and Uttarakhand but could not get to know her whereabouts,” the officer said.

–IANS

mg/mag/mr