Women can play important role in peace talks: Journalist

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Women can play a crucial role in peace talks and governments should co-opt them in peace bodies to cash in on their intrinsic qualities, said journalist and author Rashmi Saksena on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of her book on women militants, titled “She Goes to War: Women Militants of India”, she noted that women also played an equally important role in keeping insurgent organisations alive.

She spoke to a number of women militants and selected 16 of them for the book, who were “close to my heart”.

“Choosing a favorite of the many I spoke to is difficult. All these 16 were my favourites and so I am telling you their stories,” she said.

“The reason why they opt out of such organisations is as important as the reason why they join it.

“They were not made part of peace talks, although they played an important role in the move,” she added.

–IANS

