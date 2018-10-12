Women deserve benefit of doubt: Fardeen Khan

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan has come forward to support the #MeToo campaign by saying that women who are accusing men of sexual harassment deserve the benefit of doubt. However he also said that proper investigation needs to be done as it can destroy the career and life of an individual.

Fardeen was interacting with the media when he attended his cousin sister, designer Farah Khan’s new collection launch at her designer store along with Bhagyashee Patwardhan-Dasani, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan and Kanika Kapoor on Friday in Mumbai.

Fardeen has worked with Sajid Khan in his directorial debut “Heyy Babyy” and now the filmmaker has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Rachel White, Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

Reacting to the #MeToo movement in India, Fardeen said, “This is a worldwide phenomenon that has been going on. Women in this situation are extremely vulnerable. I do believe that they deserve the benefit of doubt, at the same time I don’t believe that making allegations against someone automatically proves that he is guilty so there has to be process.

“It’s very complicated and serious issue and any allegations of this nature need to be taken very seriously. Also, there has to be a process where both parties to be heard without preconceived notions because things like this can destroy lives and careers and if there is any truth to it then concerned individual should get justice.”

Sharing her feelings on the #MeToo campaign in India, Bhagyashree Patwardhan-Dasani said, “For every woman who has undergone such a trauma, I think it is liberating and it also helps her to get out of it when she talks about it and it is accepted in the society.”

“But the other problem is that there are lots of women who might take advantage of #MeToo situation and create problems for certain men. I mean it is so easy because it’s ‘her’ word against ‘his’ so, it’s so easy to put down someone without any kind of witness or anything that has transpired between the man and a woman.

“There are so many women who have gone through similar kind of harassment but the problem is that media is highlighting cases of women who are in the film industry but this happens everywhere be it corporate sector, hospitals and small town and villages so, in a wake of this situation, I feel it’s good that more and more people are coming out and talking about it. The woman feels confident that there is someone to support them,” she added.

Reacting to the #MeToo movement, Zayed Khan said, “Whatever is happening, if proven guilty by court of law then concerned person must be punished for his or her wrongdoings.”

Even singer Kanika Kapoor feels that there is a lot that is happening and she hopes every case is legit.

“I think there should be verification before anyone attacks anybody,” she said.

The #MeToo movement has gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following her revelation, accusations are being levelled against some powerful personalities in media and the entertainment industry including Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, among others.

–IANS

