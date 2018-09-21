Women in Hollywood treated Sanaa Lathan ‘horribly’

New York, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Sanaa Lathan says famous women have been mean to her in Hollywood.

“Just coming up in the business, I have been treated just horribly by some women that you may know,” she said, reports pagesix.com.

She is currently promoting her film “Nappily Ever After” here.

“I won’t call any names. But when you’re working with somebody who is maybe a little older than you – now I’m the older one – you don’t expect to get competition, and jealousy, and weird vibes on set.

“And I was very hurt, very early on in my career by a couple of different women,” said the “Alien vs. Predator” actress.

