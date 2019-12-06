Women leaders tie ‘Rakhi’ to Jagan for new anti-rape law

Amaravati, Dec 12 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh’s women ministers and leaders of ruling YSR Congress Party on Thursday tied ‘Rakhi’ to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to thank him for the proposed new legislation to punish in 21 days the guilty in rape cases.

A day after the state cabinet approved the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2019, the women ministers, MLAs and other leaders met the chief minister and tied him ‘Rakhi’.

Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Sreevani, Home Minister M. Sucharita, Women and Child Welfare Minister T. Vanita, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairperson Roja and others tied ‘Rakhi’ to Reddy and thanked him.

Under the proposed legislation, the guilty in heinous cases such as the recent gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad will be awarded capital punishment in 21 days.

The investigation in such cases will be completed in seven days while the trial will be over within 14 days. Reddy announced in the Assembly last week that in cases where there is conclusive evidence, the guilty will be hanged in 21 days.

The Bill provides for setting up special courts in all districts to deal with crimes against women and children.

–IANS

