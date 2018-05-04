Women panchayat candidate in Bengal threatened, seeks NCW’s help

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A women candidate, contesting the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal, has been threatened to withdraw her nomination and has sought help from the National Commission for Women (NCW), the apex women’s body said on Monday.

According to the NCW, the complainant, a resident of Shantipur town in Nadia district, approached it last week.

“The complainant, in her petition to the NCW, has made serious allegations of continuous threats to her and her husband by some anti-social elements backed by a political party and pressurizing her to withdraw her nomination,” said a statement by NCW.

The NCW also said that the woman, in her complaint, mentioned that the most recent incident happened at midnight of April 29 wherein a group of people, headed by a leader of the ruling party attacked and ransacked her house.

She had also said that her sister-in-law, who is six months pregnant, was also molested and brutally beaten by the assailants but the Nadia police took no action even after a complaint was lodged.

The NCW said that “taking note of the seriousness of the incident wherein a woman in the advanced stages of pregnancy was brutally beaten”, it had written to the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police for investigation and “to take appropriate strict action as per law and procedure because such an act invokes penal action”.

The NCW further directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to apprise the Commission with the action taken report within one week from the receipt of the letter.

