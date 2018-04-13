Women prefer verified profiles in life partner search: Survey

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) A majority of women prefer to go for verified profiles when looking for a life partner on online matrimony platforms, according to a survey.

Shaadi.com conducted a survey to understand the need for safety while looking for a life partner.

When young singles were asked about “The first thing they look for in a profile, posted on a matchmaking/dating service”, 62 per cent of the respondents said photographs, 24 per cent of them said verified profiles, 10 per cent of them said basic details (name, age, location) and four per cent said hobbies.

Finding a life partner online is more widely accepted now than it was in the early 2000s. However, women continue to exercise more caution during the selection process as compared to men.

The survey highlighted that 91 per cent of the women respondents give high importance to verified profiles while looking for a partner, whereas for men this stands at a mere 40 per cent.

Verified profiles is not just an elimination factor but is becoming an important determinant to initiate conversations. When women were asked “What would increase their likelihood to reach out to profiles?”, 82 per cent of them said verified profiles. Other factors such as multiple photographs and family information were only 13 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

The online poll received over 7,400 responses (42 per cent of them were men and rest were women) from young Indian singles aged between 24 to 35.

Gourav Rakshit, CEO, Shaadi.com said: “Member security is our primary focus, and our security systems constantly evolve with changing user behaviour and trends. To that end, we have added Aadhaar to our existing profile verification programme.”

–IANS

rb/vd