Women safety awareness drive held in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 10 (IANS) A women safety awareness programme on Durga Shakti, an Android-based initiative of Haryana Police, was held on Friday at Horizon Plaza, corporate office to many fortune 500 companies, police said.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among the women working in various corporate houses.

Durga Shakti, an Android application, was recently launched by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Anil Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, addressed the participants and briefed them about the application and how it can play an important role in terms of their safety and security.

He motivated the participants to download the application and highlighted its key features.

Addressing the gathering he said, “The exclusive app has various inbuilt features which will help the women in distress anywhere in the area. The Durga Shakti App also consists of a panic button for use, in case one is not in a position to make a call. Five minutes after the panic Button is pressed, the Durga Shakti PCR will respond and arrive at the particular location”.

The next version of the application will also be able to track the location of the caller”.

After downloading the app, any woman or girl who is in distress could send information along with her GPS location to the Women Helpline number of her district through WhatsApp just by pressing a red button on the app.

It is mandatory to register once on the mobile app. The victim does not need to speak. Once the red button is pressed, she can send information about her GPS location, blood group and other details in form of a WhatsApp message to the Women Helpline number.

The victim can also speak to the operator on the helpline number.

