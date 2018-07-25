Women’s hockey World Cup: Ireland beat India to enter quarters

London, July 26 (IANS) Ireland sealed their place in the women’s hockey World Cup quarter-finals with a game to spare after edging past higher-ranked India 1-0 in their second Pool B match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre here on Thursday.

For World No.16 Ireland, Anna O’Flanagan’s goal in the opening quarter was enough for them to outwit World No.10 India.

India, who drew 1-1 with England in their campaign opener, now face a daunting task of beating the US by a heavy margin on Sunday, if they are to reach the knock-outs.

–IANS

tri/ajb/bg