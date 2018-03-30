Women’s League: ESU register 2-0 victory over Gokulam

Shillong, April 2 (IANS) Eastern Sporting Union (ESU) registered their fourth consecutive victory with a 2-0 triumph over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Womens League (IWL) football tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Mandakini opened the scoring in the first half with her strike in the 24th minute before Kamala Devi doubled the lead after the break in the 50th minute. The win took ESU to 12 points from four matches.

ESU came into the match on the back of three victories while Gokulam Kerala FC thumped Indira Gandhi ASE 6-1 in their previous encounter. Both teams started off on a positive note, putting the ball into each other’s boxes.

Gokulam won a couple of corners with ESU’s Kamala combining with Prameshwori to have a go at the goal. The breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Mandakini struck from outside the box. Her shot from 30 yards out found the far post corner.

Kamala had a chance to double the lead in the 29th minute but her shot was blocked as Gokulam found it difficult to get the ball forward. Fazila made a run into the box in the 31st but was unable to find the net.

A serious injury to Naocha in the 42nd minute made her leave the field on a stretcher as the half ended 1-0 in ESU’s favour.

The second half saw ESU doubling their lead as Kamala Devi struck in the 50th minute. Her curling left footer made it 2-0 for the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, at the other end Fazila was unable to show her usual set of skills as Umapati Devi and Manisa Panna kept her under check.

Tempers flared when the Ugandan lost her cool as she elbowed Sweety in the face to earn a yellow card in the 62nd. Umapati clearly had the striker under control as she made crucial interceptions to stop her supply line.

Apart from a save by Rashmi to deny Kamala in the 77th no other noteworthy chances were created as Eastern Sporting Union notched up their fourth consecutive win to top the table.

ESU will next face KRYHPSA on April 6 while Gokulam will square off against India Rush SC on April 6.

–IANS

