Women’s League: Rising Students Club beat KRYHPSA to enter final

Shillong, April 12 (IANS) KRYHPSA lost to Rising Students Club 3-4 on penalties in the semi-finals of the second edition of the Indian Womens League (IWL) after the full-time produced a 0-0 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

The first half started in an electric manner as KRYHPSA wasted little time in formalities and Bala Devi almost scored in the 1st minute, but her volley from inside the box went inches past the goal.

KRYHPSA overwhelmed Rising Students Club in the early minutes of the match and the opposition custodian saved Grace’s lob attempt in the 10th minute with ease. Rising Student Club’s goalkeeper Tikina Samal made two back-to-back saves in the 17th and 21st minutes to keep her side in the game.

Pyari Xaxa had an excellent opportunity to put Rising Students Club in the lead in the 28th minute, but her shot from close range went past the opposing custodian.

Although both teams created equal goal scoring opportunities neither proved to be clinical infront of goal and at the way point both teams went into the tunnel on level pegging with the scoreline reading 0-0.

Changing over, Rising Student Club dominated the exchanges and fostered goal scoring opportunities but lack of being clinical infront of goal saw a switch in momentum.

As in the 62nd minute, KRYHPSA almost took the lead when Ratanbala Devi rounded the opposing custodian and although, her shot was saved, she tried to flick home the rebound. The Rising Student Club defence committed bodies into the box and saw away the danger.

In the 73rd minute, Rising Student Club rattled the woodwork when a shot from inside the box gave KRYHPSA a scare.

Seven minutes later, Rising Student Club had another chance when Subhadra Sahu went clear of the defence, but her shot from outside the box went wide of the goal.

In the dying embers of the match, Bala Devi’s header off a corner-kick went over the bar as the full-time scoreline read 0-0. With both teams playing cautiously, the only chance in the first half of extra time came in the 102nd minute when Ratanbala Devi’s shot from the edge of the box was dealt with by a heavy tackle.

In the 110th minute, Bala Devi’s shot rattled the woodwork from handshaking distance as KRYHPSA looked to seal the fate of the match. However, neither team was able to score a goal as the scoreline after 120 minutes of play read 0-0.

