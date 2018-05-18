Women’s T20: Supernovas opt to field vs Trailblazers

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Supernovas’ skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in an one-off “IPL-styled” women’s T20 face-off at the Wankhede stadium here on Tuesday.

Both the sides consist of five foreign players each as the historic match precedes the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue.

Playing XIs:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt

Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (Wicket-keeper), Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma, Danielle Hazell, Jhulan Goswami, Suzie Bates, Shikha Pandey, Beth Mooney, Ekta Bisht, Lea Tahuhu, Jemimah Rodrigues

–IANS

kk/tri/vm