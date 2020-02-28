Women’s T20 WC: Sri Lanka opt to bat against India (Toss)

Melbourne, Feb 29 (IANS) Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu on Saturday won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Group A game at the Junction Oval of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup.

“We are going to bat first. I’m pretty confident about my batting group. Our main focus is to play positive cricket. 120 is a good score on this wicket. We’ll try to score that,” said Chamari after winning the toss.

India have gone with the same team that featured against New Zealand in their last game whereas Sri Lanka have made one change.

“It’s a good opportunity to chase. It’s good for us. We are sticking with the same players that played in the last match. We are doing quite well and we don’t want to try anything else. We are winning, we need to keep doing the right things,” said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani

