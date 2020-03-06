Women’s WC final: Richa replaces Taniya as concussion substitute

Melbourne, March 8 (IANS) Sixteen-year-old batter Richa Ghosh was named as a concussion substitute for Taniya Bhatia who got hit in the helmet while batting for India during the final against Australia here on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper Bhatia was hit flush on the grill as she tried to sweep Jess Jonassen and had to retire hurt in the 2nd over itself. Later, she was not able to continue with teenager Richa replacing her.

Richa recently made her debut against Australia in the Tri-Nation Women’s T20 Series. She also played one T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on February 24 at Perth.

India are chasing a stiff 185 to win their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Batting first, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy slammed aggressive half centuries as reigning champions Australia posted 184/4 in 20 overs.

Australia are four-time T20 world champions while this is India’s maiden T20 World Cup final appearance.

–IANS

dm/vin