Women’s World T20: Windies outgun Bangladesh in low scoring affair

Georgetown, Nov 10 (IANS) West Indies rode a five-wicket haul by Deandra Dottin to recover from a poor batting effort and beat Bangladesh by 60 runs at the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.

Asked to bat first by Bangladesh, the West Indies batters never really got going. They lost wickets at regular intervals right from the start and eventually posted 106/8 in their 20 overs.

Jahanara Alam struck the first blows by removing both openers Dottin and Hayley Matthews in the third over.

The Bangladeshis thereafter continued to put pressure on the hosts with some excellent bowling performances and only a quick 32 off 24 balls by Kycia Knight pushed the local team past the 100-run mark.

Defending a small target, the West Indies bowlers put Bangladesh on the back foot early on with Shakera Selman dismissing Shamima Sultana in the opening over.

Dottin then ran through the middle order with incredible figures of 5/5 in 3.4 overs as Bangladesh crumpled for just 46 runs in 14.4 overs.

None of the Bangladesh batters managed to post double figures. Fargana Hoque was their top scorer with eight runs.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 106/8 in 20 overs (Kycia Knight 32, Stafanie Taylor 29; Jahanara Alam 3/23) vs Bangladesh: 46 in 14.4 overs (Deandra Dottin 5/5, Shakera Selman 2/12).

–IANS

