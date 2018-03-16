‘Wonder Woman 2’ to begin filming in June

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Production of superhero film “Wonder Woman 2” will reportedly commence in the US in June instead of May in the UK.

The filming will take place around the area of Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The locations could be a hint that the character of Diana Prince will be interacting with the US government, as Washington D.C. is the home to the White House and the C.I.A. headquarters is in Virginia.

If the reports are true, it will support a quote from director Patty Jenkins, who revealed in an interview that the story “will take place in the US, which I think it’s right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.”

Plot details of “Wonder Woman 2” are still unknown, but it is said to be set in the 1980s during the waning days of the Cold War.

Actress Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman, with Chris Pine, Said Taghmaoui and Ewen Bremner.

Kristen Wiig has been roped in to play Cheetah, who will antagonise Gadot’s Diana Prince in the upcoming movie.

–IANS

ks/rb/bg