Won’t cede even an inch of land, ready for bloody battle: Xi

Beijing, March 20 (IANS) President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China won’t cede even an inch of its land and was prepared to fight the bloody battle against its enemies.

“Not a single inch of our land will be or can be ceded from China,” Xi said on the concluding day of the annual session of the National’s People’s Congress – China’s parliament.

“We are resolved to fight the bloody battle against our enemies,” Xi said at the Great Hall.

China fears secession by Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own and vows to unite it with China one day.

People in Hong Kong — a former British colony and now a special administrative region of China – resent growing interference by Beijing.

Xi’s views were echoed by Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

“China is resolute in upholding its own territorial integrity and will not abandon an inch of its own land. China will not take and occupy an inch of land of others,” Li said in a press conference on the closing day of the NPC session.

