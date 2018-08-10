Won’t play again with Spain, says Pique

Barcelona, Aug 12 (IANS) FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said that he will never again play for Spain’s national football squad, despite the 2010 FIFA World Cup winners beginning a new era with his former club coach Luis Enrique Martinez.

“I spoke with Luis Enrique one or two weeks ago. He called me and I told him I had taken that decision some time ago and that it was a decision I had thought about a lot,” he told a press conference on Saturday, reports Efe.

Pique noted that his time as a defender with the national selection was “very beautiful,” since he had been with the team that won the European Cup and the World Cup, but now that’s all in the past.

“Now I want to concentrate on Barcelona. I hope I have many years here and I want to really enjoy them,” he said.

