Won’t rest till I make ‘Pudhupettai 2’: Selvaraghavan

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Friday said he won’t rest until he makes the sequels to two of his critically-acclaimed Tamil films – “Aayirathil Oruvana and “Pudhupettai”.

Replying to a Twitter user’s tweet on how much he loved 2010 Tamil adventure film “Aayirathil Oruvan”, Selvaraghavan replied: “I’m just 42-year-old. I wona¿t rest till I make ‘Aayirathil Oruvan 2’ and ‘Pudhupettai 2’.”

Karthi-starrer “Aayirathil Oruvan”, though a box-office dud, was considered much ahead of its time.

The film tracks the story of the last successor of Chola emperor from the perspective of an archaeologist, a coolie and an intelligence officer.

“Pudhupettaia, on the other hand, is the story of the rise and fall of a gangster and starred Dhanush in the lead.

Over the last couple of years, Selvaraghavan on several occasions has hinted that “Pudhupettai 2” is in the offing.

Selvaraghavan is currently busy shooting for Santhanam-starrer Tamil romantic-comedy “Mannavan Vanthanadi”, while he awaits the release of Tamil horror-thriller “Nenjam Marappathillai”.

–IANS

