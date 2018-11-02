Won’t work with music labels ever: Aditya Narayan

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Playback singer Aditya Narayan says he has vowed not to work with music labels anymore as he feels they exploit artistes.

“In India, music industry does not function in an organised manner and due to the involvement of big labels, singers have to suffer a lot. Companies exploit singers over the royalty of the songs. Everyone wants to run after money here. Fairness lacks in our industry,” Aditya told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Rather than working with big music companies, the 31-year-old son of veteran playback singer Udit Narayan, believes in creating music independently.

He said: “One does not need a label to reach the viewers. Giving money to someone for your own song is something rubbish. I am happy for independent artistes who are doing great. In the past five years, many independent music bands have emerged and changed the face of our music industry.”

Aditya, who has been working and singing since childhood for Hindi cinema, has created many hit Bollywood songs like “Chhota Baccha Jaan Ke” and “Tattad Tattad”, but the singer-composer finds more joy in his non-film music.

“Working for non-film music gives me more freedom and creativity to play with the songs. There is no pressure from the labels and with the kind of non-film music coming out nowadays, encourages me each day to produce more good songs.”

Aditya released his first independent single “Tu hi Pyaar Hai” in 2014 and since then he has created more than 10 singles till now. It was his single “Zindagi” which garnered him huge commercial success and made him one of the popular faces of Indian independent artistes.

Apart from singing, Aditya is also well known for anchoring. He has been hosting Zee TV’s popular singing reality show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” for a while now and is currently busy hosting its ongoing season.

“‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is no less than a home now. It is always a pleasure hosting the show. This show has given our country many great and talented musicians. While interacting with the participants every time, I get to learn a lot from them. The contestants inspire me every time.”

But for Aditya, anchoring is not an easy thing to do. He said he has to work on his communication skills while hosting some event or show.

“I always get nervous while hosting something, especially ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, as now everybody looks at me as a flagbearer of the show and expects something new out of me every time. So, entertaining the audience becomes difficult sometimes,” he added.

