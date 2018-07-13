Work commences on another version of UDAN scheme: Minister

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Union government has started work on another version of the air regional connectivity — UDAN — scheme for connecting tourist destinations, Parliament was told on Wednesday.

According to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the request of the Ministry of Tourism “has started work on another version of the UDAN scheme for connecting tourist destinations to other cities in India”.

The air regional connectivity UDAN scheme is expected to connect 56 unserved, 17 underserved airports and 31 heliports in the country.

So far, 30 state government and Union Territories have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India for participating in the scheme and providing various concessions to the selected airline operators under RCS-UDAN.

