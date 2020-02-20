Workers torch cars after jute mill closure in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) Over 3,000 workers were rendered jobless after a jute mill management announced indefinite suspension of work citing financial difficulties at the Waverly Jute Mill in 24 Parganas (North) district’s Shyamnagar on Friday.

Angry workers staged a demonstration outside the main gate, put up a road blockade, vandalised the mill office and torched two vehicles.

Personnel from Jagaddal police station later brought the situation under control.

The jute mill had been closed since January 29, following a labour agitation on various demands including pending wage dues, but the management earlier this week announced operations would resume from Thursday.

However, as the workers reached the mill for the Friday morning shift, they found the suspension of work notice displayed at the gate.

Labour union leaders said the regular employees were not getting their wages regularly, while the superannuated ones were being denied their retirement benefits for quite some time.

“The workers launched a movement on these issues, and the management has now responded by declaring suspension of work,” a union leader said.

