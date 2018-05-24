Working in Bollywood is fun: Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Rahul Ram, the bass guitarist and lead vocalist of Indo-rock fusion band Indian Ocean, says working in Bollywood is fun, but he is averse to the idea of doing item songs.

“I don’t mind doing music in Bollywood. We have been lucky as people have been allowing us to do what we want. The working style is different as people set the mood and lyrics, but it is still fun,” Rahul told IANS.

“We won’t be the ones making item numbers as that is not our core skill. We are non-mainstream Bollywood with occasional performances,” he added.

Apart from doling out albums like “Desert Rain”, “Kandisa” and “Tandanu”, the band has rendered music for films like “Black Friday”, “Peepli Live” and “Masaan”.

Since the band came into existence in 1990, it has showcased dominance over music by blending in rhythms and tunes of different instruments into their music and coming out with edgy sounds. The band performed at [email protected] cafe on Wednesday.

Rahul says he seeks inspiration for his music from life.

“Life events inspire me, as life evolves events evolve. It is difficult to point to a particular thing or event. I don’t take inspiration from the music I hear but things which happen around me,” he added.

He feels EDM (electronic dance music) has taken over the Indian music scene.

“A lot more venues and avenues as opportunities, festivals and live playing venues have mushroomed. TV and radio is almost dead and everything happens on the web, even though it is cheaper and easier to produce music but you have to fight with a thousand listeners for your share, a lot of types of music has come up — biodiversity and styles in music forms,” he added.

