Working in ‘Dhadak’ was more about adapting after ‘Beyond the Clouds’: Ishaan

Kolkata, July 14 (IANS) After making his debut in the unconventional ‘Beyond the Clouds’, young actor Ishaan Khatter on Friday said it was more about adapting to his role in his upcoming flick ‘Dhadak’ which is a far cry from Majid Majidi’s dark drama.

“Actually it was a lot of adapting and not adjusting. Because it’s a very different world, cinematically and also the people involved in it are completely different,” 22-year old Ishaan told reporters while promoting ‘Dhadak’ which also stars debutante Janhvi Kapoor.

Ishaan’s character in ‘Beyond the Clouds’ was a street hustler and drug dealer while in Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Dhadak’, which is an official adaption of Marathi blockbuster film ‘Sairat’, he plays an innocent guy madly in love.

“It was adapting to this world. But even for a second I did not feel I had to adjust here. We all worked very much in synchrony. There was a lot of harmony in set and it felt like a big holiday together.”

Asked about half-brother and celebrated actor Shahid Kapoor’s reaction to his latest venture, Ishaan said: “He was in Uttarakhand, shooting for his next film, and his initial reaction after seeing the trailer was good. When he saw the title track of ‘Dhadak’, he called me to say he loved the song and the video.”

Ishaan has been widely praised for his dance moves in Dhadak’s hit number ‘Zingaat’. Has Shahid, also a brilliant dancer, been an inspiration?

“I used to copy him a lot as a kid. I think it’s something in the genes. Both of us have inherited dance from our mother (Neelima Azeem) and I have idolised him as a dancer since childhood.”

On the film which is set to hit the theatres on July 20, Janhvi hoped it will be a moving experience for the audience.

“I hope the film is a moving experience. More than anything, I hope it affects people and they are moved by it. I hope it’s a memorable experience and they feel for our characters.”

Ishaan was further quizzed about working opportunities in the future with more celebrated actors.

“I am open to working with everybody – My senior and also fresh actors who are new like me in the industry.”

