Working on low budget film ‘Moonlight’ was liberating: Naomie Harris

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Naomie Harris felt liberated working on “Moonlight” as no one from the cast or crew was working for the money.

The 40-year-old actress shot to fame when she starred in big budget “Spectre” but she says working on her latest film was amazing as the cast and crew were more focused on doing their job than being paid lots, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It was fantastic, I absolutely loved it. It was so liberating because it was all about the work – nobody was there for the pay cheque, and nobody expected this movie to do as well as it has done. It was this experiment for us, we were just so passionate about telling this story,” Harris said on TV show “Lorraine”.

“Moonlight” tells the story of the life of a young man who struggles to find his place in the world whilst growing up in a rough neighbourhood of Miami.

Harris spent just three days filming her scenes, as at the time she was busy on a month-long promotion tour for “Spectre”.

“I was aging 15 years, and it wasn’t shot in sequence either so I was jumping back and forth in ages, so the world couldn’t have been more different.

“I came from the glamour of Bond and then this is the lowest budget movie I have ever been a part of – it’s a tiny budget, normally on a film set everybody has trailers… There was one rickety wooden make-up stall which all of us actors used to line up in the morning and wait for our turn on this stall that’s how low budget it was,” she said.

–IANS

ks/