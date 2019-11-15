Working on single window system for film permissions: Javadekar

Panaji, Nov 20 (IANS) The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is in the process of formulating a single window system to ease the processing of film shooting permissions and clearances, Information Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

The Union Minister described cinema as being India’s soft power, along with fields of Information Technology and music.

“India has such scenic locations, sites, but for shoots, one has to take 15-20 permissions. We are starting a single window system for shootings (permission). Goa, Leh, Ladkah, and Andaman and Nicobar will also benefit,” he said at the inaugural function here of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

He also said that interest in Indian cinema was on the increase across the world.

“Indian films are popular across the world. Wherever I go, there are Indian film aficionados, even in China. There is no limitation of language. It is art and performance which touches peoples’ hearts. We have to further India’s soft power,” Javadekar said.

The nine-day festival, jointly organised by the Centre’s Directorate of Film Festivals and the Goa government’s Entertainment Society of Goa, got underway on Wednesday.

–IANS

maya/bc