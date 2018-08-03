Working on solar power at Re 1 per unit: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government is working on a new model to provide solar power to the city at Re 1 per unit.

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering after inaugurating solar plants on the rooftop of five residential societies in South West Delhi’s Dwarka, having a capacity of 416.5 KW.

The power from the new plant would be available at Rs 2.64 per unit.

“In the coming months, we will try to provide power at Re 1 to the people as our Power Minister Satyendar Jain is working on a new solar power model,” Kejriwal said.

“The plant was set up without any additional land being used. This clean energy will replace over 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions over the life of the plant,” Kejriwal said.

Each year, over 4.8 lakhs units of power will be generated through the plant.

In May, Kejriwal inaugurated the city’s first rooftop solar power plant, having a capacity of 140-KW, at IP Extension, making it the first group housing society in the national capital to have its own solar power plant.

The Delhi Government is aiming to generate 1000 MW by 2020 and 2000 MW by 2025 through rooftop solar installation.

–IANS

