Working with Om Puri was learning experience, says Manish Dayal

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Indian American actor Manish Dayal says working with late actor Om Puri was a huge learning experience for him.

He has worked on “The Hundred Foot Journey” and “Viceroy’s House” — both of which featured Om Puri.

“Working on ‘The Hundred Foot Journey’ and “‘Viceroy’s House’ showed me a side of India which I didn’t experience before,” Manish told IANS.

“Working with Omji was a huge training for my career and something which I value very much. My exposure is limited but I am open to working in India.”

Manish is seen as Dr. Devon Pravesh in “The Resident”, which airs in India on Star World. It looks at the working of fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital from the eyes of first-year resident Devon.

On the show, he said: “It has been great. I first read the script over a year ago. I read the pilot and we were able to have discussion with the creators about the story. It really excited me to play a character that in my opinion is a picture of American dream.”

