Working with Rahman was super cool: Vipin Aneja

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Singer Vipin Aneja, who has sung in Bollywood films like “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster” and “Jazbaa”, says that working with music maestro A.R. Rahman for the Tamil film “Sarkar” was “super cool”.

“‘Simtaangaran’ is my first song in southern film industry,” Vipin said in a statement.

He said: “I have known Rahman bhai for a long time now. I performed with him during ‘Unity of Light’ peace concert. I called him to give my greetings for the new year and he asked me if I would like to sing a Tamil song, to which I said yes.

“I feel music has no language. The next day, I flew to Chennai for dubbing.”

Working with the Grammy winner was a dream come true for Vipin.

“Working with the maestro was super cool as he normally doesn’t dub, but he sat with me to record and made me extremely comfortable, joked a bit about my Tamil pronunciation and encouraged me.

“People learn a lot when they work with this ocean of talent… to stay humble and to constantly reinvent yourself,” he said.

–IANS

nn/rb/mr