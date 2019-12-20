World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief

United Nations, Jan 3 (IANS) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” by the US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday, and urged world leaders to show “maximum restraint”, his spokesman said.

“The Secretary General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf. He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation,” his spokesman Farhan Haq said, the BBC reported.

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf,” the spokesman quoted Guterres said.

–IANS

vd