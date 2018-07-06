World Cities Summit 2018 kicks off in Singapore

Singapore, July 8 (IANS) The 6th edition of the biennial World Cities Summit, the leading global platform to drive and connect innovators in sustainable integrated urban solutions, kicked off in Singapore on Sunday.

The summit will be held together with the Singapore International Water Week and the CleanEnviro Summit Singapore at the same venue from Sunday to Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three events will provide a unique integrated global platform to drive integrated urban solutions, connect global business experts, policy-makers, industry leaders and innovators through strategic collaborative efforts and cutting-edge technologies.

According to a press release from the organizer, the co-located events bring together over 20,000 attendees and a record number of mayors from over 100 cities around the world to drive future-forward solutions.

The formal opening ceremony for the three events will be launched on Monday.

The World Cities Summit this year goes beyond the themes of urban governance and liveable cities, to embracing the future of cities through technology, innovation and collaboration.

