World condemns multiple blasts in Sri Lanka

Colombo, April 21 (IANS) The international community has strongly condemned the multiple blasts at different locations in Sri Lanka, mostly in Colombo, which left at least 185 people dead and over 400 injured on Easter Sunday.

India has strongly condemned the serial blasts with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that New Delhi stood in solidarity with the island nation.

The External Affairs Ministry added that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terror.

Alaina B. Teplitz, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives, said in a tweet: “Deeply saddened by the senseless attacks in Sri Lanka today. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand with Sri Lanka’s people at this terrible moment.”

The US Embassy in Colombo has also put out the helpline numbers on Twitter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a series of tweets that his country “stood in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in its hour of grief”.

“My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief,” Khan tweeted.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, too have condemned the attacks.

“We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practice their faith in fear,” May posted on Twitter.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker expressed “horror and sadness” over the string of blasts in the island nation.

The French Embassy in Colombo has asked its citizens to avoid public places.

A string of explosions rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere during Easter Sunday, causing the worst mayhem since the end of the civil war a decade ago.

