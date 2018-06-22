World Cup: Colombia knock Senegal out to qualify for pre-quarters

Samara, June 28 (IANS) Colombia qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup riding on Yerry Mina’s second half winner to knock Senegal out in a crunch Group H encounter here on Thursday.

After a barren first half, Mina headed in a corner late in the second session to send Colombian players and supporters into delirium as they needed nothing less than a victory to secure qualification.

Japan lost to already disqualified Poland in the other Group H game meaning Colombia finished top of the charts with six points from three games while Senegal ended engagements in third place on four points.

–IANS

