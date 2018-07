St. Petersburg, July 11 (IANS) France edged past Belgium 1-0 to book their place in the final of the FIFA World Cup in a riveting semi-final clash here on Tuesday.

Centre-back Samuel Umtiti scored in the 51st minute for the French in what proved to be the winner.

France will either take on England or Croatia in the summit clash on Sunday.

–IANS

