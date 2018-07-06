World Cup: France ease past Uruguay 2-0 to book semis berth

Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), July 6 (IANS) France rode goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann to ease past Uruguay 2-0 in a big-ticket FIFA World Cup last-eight stage clash here on Friday.

Varane (40th) glanced past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera after Griezmann floated a free-kick into the box from the right side. In the second half, Griezmann (61st) made the most of a goalkeeping howler from Uruguay shot-stopper Fernando Muslera to double the advantage.

France will now take on either Brazil and Belgium in the semi-final.

