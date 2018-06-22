World Cup: Germany beat Sweden 2-1 to stay alive

Sochi, June 24 (IANS) Tony Kroos produced a last gasp winner as Germany revived their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sweden in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup here on Saturday.

Ola Toivonen gave Sweden the lead with a superb finish in the 32nd minute.

Germany displayed large doses of their famed fighting spirit as they staged a strong comeback in the second half.

Marco Reus (48th minute) got the equaliser early in the second half.

The rest of the game saw the Germans dominate as they created and wasted a hatful of chances.

The Swedish defence also did well, holding the defending champions at bay with some last ditch defending.

Kroos finally found the winner five minutes into second half added time when he curled in a free-kick at the far post.

Germany now have three points from two matches and will face South Korea in their final group engagement.

Sweden, who had beaten the Koreans in their first match, remained on three p oints.

They will take on Mexico in their third and final group match.

